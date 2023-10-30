Magistrates’ Court sentencing results: Peterborough fly-tipper ordered to pay more than £1,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
October 16
Ashton Newby (20) of Harts Farm Mews, Leigh
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months
October 19
Benjamin Taylor (43) of Ide Hill Road, Edenbridge
Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £483, victim surcharge £58, costs £75. Seven points on licence
Peter Warwick (73) of Barway Road, Barway
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £377, victim surcharge £151, costs £350. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – medical reasons
Gail Thomas (54) of Broad Street, Stamford
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264,, costs £130. Six points on licence
James Cohen (34) of Swettenham Road, Swettenham
Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £640, victim surcharge £256, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
October 23
Fajer Allah (38) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of using a trailer in which the load was not secured and was spilling into the carriageway, causing a danger of injury
Found guilty of using a vehicle and trailer when the registration mark was not fixed to the rear of the vehicle in the prescribed manner x2
Found guilty of using a vehicle and trailer when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the prescribed manner
Found guilty of driving a vehicle in which every stop lamp was not in good working order
Found guilty of driving a vehicle in which the wing mirror was missing, and there were loose wires were in the drivers’ footwell
Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the tachograph was not connected or able to be used
Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the plating certificate was not displayed
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £110. Three points on licence
Nathan Boswell (25) of New Barns Avenue, Ely
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Nicholas Cooper (30) of Bramley Avenue, Burnham-on-Crouch
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family
Michael Lewis (39) of Campden Road, Harefield
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Craig Guiton (59) of Braybrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jennifer Shimp Bowerman (46) of Long Road, Cambridge
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jay Thorne (20) of Bassenthwaite, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £253, victim surcharge £101, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Callum Maclean (28) of Opus Court, Leatherhead
Guilty of speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £395, victim surcharge £158, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business he works for
Aaron Peachey (27) of Millfield Place, Wilburton
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £295, victim surcharge £118, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Salvatore Tammaro (63) of Lime Avenue, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £122, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Six points on licence
Mako Tawfiq (18) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence
October 24
Dr Ishrak Hamo (69) of Cadogan Gardens, London
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £310. Three points on licence
Simon Fisher (37) of Spindlewood Drive, Bourne
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
October 25
Lisa Murray (45) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place
Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Ionut Tudor, of Adderley, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing tyres, boxes and black bags in Fengate
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £374