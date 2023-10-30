Magistrates’ Court sentencing results: Peterborough fly-tipper ordered to pay more than £1,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 16

Ashton Newby (20) of Harts Farm Mews, Leigh

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months

October 19

Benjamin Taylor (43) of Ide Hill Road, Edenbridge

Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £483, victim surcharge £58, costs £75. Seven points on licence

Peter Warwick (73) of Barway Road, Barway

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £377, victim surcharge £151, costs £350. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – medical reasons

Gail Thomas (54) of Broad Street, Stamford

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264,, costs £130. Six points on licence

James Cohen (34) of Swettenham Road, Swettenham

Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £640, victim surcharge £256, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

October 23

Fajer Allah (38) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of using a trailer in which the load was not secured and was spilling into the carriageway, causing a danger of injury

Found guilty of using a vehicle and trailer when the registration mark was not fixed to the rear of the vehicle in the prescribed manner x2

Found guilty of using a vehicle and trailer when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the prescribed manner

Found guilty of driving a vehicle in which every stop lamp was not in good working order

Found guilty of driving a vehicle in which the wing mirror was missing, and there were loose wires were in the drivers’ footwell

Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the tachograph was not connected or able to be used

Found guilty of driving a vehicle when the plating certificate was not displayed

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £110. Three points on licence

Nathan Boswell (25) of New Barns Avenue, Ely

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Nicholas Cooper (30) of Bramley Avenue, Burnham-on-Crouch

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family

Michael Lewis (39) of Campden Road, Harefield

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Craig Guiton (59) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jennifer Shimp Bowerman (46) of Long Road, Cambridge

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jay Thorne (20) of Bassenthwaite, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £253, victim surcharge £101, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Callum Maclean (28) of Opus Court, Leatherhead

Guilty of speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £395, victim surcharge £158, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business he works for

Aaron Peachey (27) of Millfield Place, Wilburton

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £295, victim surcharge £118, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Salvatore Tammaro (63) of Lime Avenue, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £122, victim surcharge £49, costs £110. Six points on licence

Mako Tawfiq (18) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence

October 24

Dr Ishrak Hamo (69) of Cadogan Gardens, London

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £310. Three points on licence

Simon Fisher (37) of Spindlewood Drive, Bourne

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

October 25

Lisa Murray (45) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place

Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Ionut Tudor, of Adderley, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing tyres, boxes and black bags in Fengate