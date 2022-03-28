March 17

Natasa Holubova (42) of Warbon Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £108, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Six points on licence

March 18

Robert Hilton (30) of Cheviot Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Ross Cockayune (26) fo Peckover Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (211ugs in 100ml of blood)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 10/7/23

Christopher Pycroft (39) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of tools from shed

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £175, victim surcharge £128, costs £100

Kevin Shakespeare (45) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of tools from shed

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £175, victim surcharge £128, costs £100

Sarah Welling (39) of Crocus Drove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Austin Clark (20) of Pask Way, Clare

Guilty plea to entering a football playing area at Peterborough United without lawful authority

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Samuel Deegan (43) of Crowland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

Lee Kemp (32) of Warren Croft, Sawtry

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath(

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months - can be reduced by 38 weeks if course completed by 24/6/34

Gordon Webster (57) of Cowper Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - Exclusion Requirement - not to enter any on licenced premises for six weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months

Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (methadone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34

Lucian Tudor (32) of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Nicholas Robinson (49) of Kentemere Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 16/6/23

Ozefa Parveiz (19) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £175, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 27/1/23

Jack Watson (22) of Woodland Lea, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional Discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

March 21

Mohamad Abbasi (41) of Cantley Road, Great Denham

Guilty plea to drink driving (241ugs in 100ml of urine)

Fined £354, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 17/3/23

Charlie Harris (32) of Honeyhill, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Hayleigh Webb (30) of Bedford Avenue, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £477.97 from Boots)

Conditional Discharge for eight months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Calum Martin (30) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £431, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Suhail Rehman (32) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Guilty plea to using threatening words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Breach of a conditional discharge

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, compensation £120

Maria Gyongyosine-Szucs (50) of Curlew Avenue, Chatteris

Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 12/7/23

March 22

Andris Privka (34) of HMP Winchester

Found guilty of fraud

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £200, costs £750, disqualified from driving for 12 months

Fanel Cociu (32) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)