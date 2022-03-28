Magistrates’ Court Listings: Sentencings in Peterborough revealed - including tool thefts and drug driving
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 17
Natasa Holubova (42) of Warbon Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £108, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Six points on licence
March 18
Robert Hilton (30) of Cheviot Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Ross Cockayune (26) fo Peckover Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (211ugs in 100ml of blood)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 10/7/23
Christopher Pycroft (39) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of tools from shed
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £175, victim surcharge £128, costs £100
Kevin Shakespeare (45) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of tools from shed
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £175, victim surcharge £128, costs £100
Sarah Welling (39) of Crocus Drove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Austin Clark (20) of Pask Way, Clare
Guilty plea to entering a football playing area at Peterborough United without lawful authority
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Samuel Deegan (43) of Crowland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
Lee Kemp (32) of Warren Croft, Sawtry
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath(
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months - can be reduced by 38 weeks if course completed by 24/6/34
Gordon Webster (57) of Cowper Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - Exclusion Requirement - not to enter any on licenced premises for six weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months
Emily Hardiment (33) of Campbell Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (methadone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34
Lucian Tudor (32) of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Nicholas Robinson (49) of Kentemere Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 16/6/23
Ozefa Parveiz (19) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £175, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 27/1/23
Jack Watson (22) of Woodland Lea, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional Discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
March 21
Mohamad Abbasi (41) of Cantley Road, Great Denham
Guilty plea to drink driving (241ugs in 100ml of urine)
Fined £354, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 17/3/23
Charlie Harris (32) of Honeyhill, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Hayleigh Webb (30) of Bedford Avenue, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £477.97 from Boots)
Conditional Discharge for eight months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Calum Martin (30) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £431, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Suhail Rehman (32) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Guilty plea to using threatening words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Breach of a conditional discharge
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, compensation £120
Maria Gyongyosine-Szucs (50) of Curlew Avenue, Chatteris
Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months - can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 12/7/23
March 22
Andris Privka (34) of HMP Winchester
Found guilty of fraud
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £200, costs £750, disqualified from driving for 12 months
Fanel Cociu (32) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months