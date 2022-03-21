March 10

Christopher Hall (39) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £28.67 from Peterborough services)

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £29.99 from Peterborough services)

Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £89.97 from Peterborough services)

Guilty plea to theft of dehumidifier (value £1,075 from Nick Wilson Plumbing and Heating)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £240

Bamiidele Omosebi (58) of Jubilee Way, Crowland

Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £400. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - impact on family

Shaun Clarke (34) of Cherrytree Grove, Peterborough

Found guilty of bing in charge of a motor vehicle while above the limit

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £720. Ten points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - impact on co-workers and family

Liam Doughty (21) of Churchill Road, Gorefield

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Five points on licence

March 11

Paulo Alves (50) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (75ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 21 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months

Edgaras Fomenko (37) of Bishops Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months - can be reduced by 46 weeks if course completed by 23/12/24

Kacper Goral (24) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months

Samuel Tooke (22) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to supplying a class A drug (cocaine)

Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months> Victim surcharge £128

Ionut Ali (29) of Whalley Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Kane Jeffrey (29) of Southfields Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electrical charge

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Austin Cook (23) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Patrick Donohue (40) of Drybread Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85,. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 14/2/23

Nigel Hensby (63) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/10/22

Martin Ewer (40) of Pentney Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/10/22

March 14

Arvydas Kucinskas (37) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (144ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for four years.

Terry O’Sullivan (35) of Padholme Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially and religiously motivated

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, compensation £100

Yasmin Cavalirie (19) of Waltham Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially and religiously aggravated x3

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Costs £85, compensation £300

Ksawery Kwiatkowski (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (99ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Monica Farauanu (41) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Ben Reid (19) of Burberry Close, March

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Vitalij Semionov (56) of Pennington, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fiend £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £26. Six points on licence

Valentin Boca (25) of Norburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £16. Six points on licence

Thomas Cummings (28) of Brook Road, Epping

Guilty plea to speeding (88mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence

Zain Naved (20) of Elmfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Nine points on licence

Jason Baker (39) of Howland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Nicholas Miles (53) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - work commitments

David Healy (36) of Main Road, Gedney Drove End

Found guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

March 15

Vitalie Putina (42) of Dragonfly Court, London

Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence

Kamran Tahir (23) of Ledbury Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £350. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Olly Adeoye (45) of Garton End Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £135. Restraining order for two years

Kieran Pratchett (27) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Jailed for 12 weeks

March 16

James Barton (25) of Rushes Walk, Godmanchster

Guilty plea to drink driving (121ugs of alcohol in 100ml of blood)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 14/10/22

Benjamin Diamond (22) of High Street, Chatteris

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so by a constable

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Paul Prichard (54) of Rowell Way, Sawtry

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £400

Tomas Bartkevicius (34) of Swanspool, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 28/4/23

James Crofts (48) of Rutland Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification requirements

Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Mark Hogg (35) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a television and food (value £167.95 from Sainsbury’s)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

Victor Fuller (36) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Jermaine Mcdonald-Brown (25) of HMP Pentonville

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer)