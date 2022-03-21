Magistrates court listings: sentencings in Peterborough revealed- including speeding and theft of oil
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 10
Christopher Hall (39) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £28.67 from Peterborough services)
Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £29.99 from Peterborough services)
Guilty plea to theft of oil (value £89.97 from Peterborough services)
Guilty plea to theft of dehumidifier (value £1,075 from Nick Wilson Plumbing and Heating)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £240
Bamiidele Omosebi (58) of Jubilee Way, Crowland
Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £400. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - impact on family
Shaun Clarke (34) of Cherrytree Grove, Peterborough
Found guilty of bing in charge of a motor vehicle while above the limit
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £720. Ten points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - impact on co-workers and family
Liam Doughty (21) of Churchill Road, Gorefield
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Five points on licence
March 11
Paulo Alves (50) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (75ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 21 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months
Edgaras Fomenko (37) of Bishops Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months - can be reduced by 46 weeks if course completed by 23/12/24
Kacper Goral (24) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months
Samuel Tooke (22) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to supplying a class A drug (cocaine)
Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months> Victim surcharge £128
Ionut Ali (29) of Whalley Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Kane Jeffrey (29) of Southfields Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electrical charge
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Austin Cook (23) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Patrick Donohue (40) of Drybread Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85,. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 14/2/23
Nigel Hensby (63) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/10/22
Martin Ewer (40) of Pentney Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 10/10/22
March 14
Arvydas Kucinskas (37) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (144ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for four years.
Terry O’Sullivan (35) of Padholme Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially and religiously motivated
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, compensation £100
Yasmin Cavalirie (19) of Waltham Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially and religiously aggravated x3
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Costs £85, compensation £300
Ksawery Kwiatkowski (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (99ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Monica Farauanu (41) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Ben Reid (19) of Burberry Close, March
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Vitalij Semionov (56) of Pennington, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fiend £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £26. Six points on licence
Valentin Boca (25) of Norburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £16. Six points on licence
Thomas Cummings (28) of Brook Road, Epping
Guilty plea to speeding (88mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Five points on licence
Zain Naved (20) of Elmfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Nine points on licence
Jason Baker (39) of Howland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Nicholas Miles (53) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances - work commitments
David Healy (36) of Main Road, Gedney Drove End
Found guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
March 15
Vitalie Putina (42) of Dragonfly Court, London
Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Three points on licence
Kamran Tahir (23) of Ledbury Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £350. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Olly Adeoye (45) of Garton End Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £135. Restraining order for two years
Kieran Pratchett (27) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Jailed for 12 weeks
March 16
James Barton (25) of Rushes Walk, Godmanchster
Guilty plea to drink driving (121ugs of alcohol in 100ml of blood)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 14/10/22
Benjamin Diamond (22) of High Street, Chatteris
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so by a constable
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Paul Prichard (54) of Rowell Way, Sawtry
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £400
Tomas Bartkevicius (34) of Swanspool, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 28/4/23
James Crofts (48) of Rutland Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification requirements
Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Mark Hogg (35) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a television and food (value £167.95 from Sainsbury’s)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
Victor Fuller (36) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Jermaine Mcdonald-Brown (25) of HMP Pentonville
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer)
Jailed for four weeks. Victim surcharge £122