A machete was seized by police after a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Peterborough.

The teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday (October 25) evening in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe in connection with a robbery at a shop in Donaldson Drive, Paston on Monday (October 24) night.

No further details have been given about the robbery by police.

The knife found by police

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Upon arrest, he was searched and found to have a machete in his waistband.”

This morning (Wednesday) the police spokesman said the boy was still in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.