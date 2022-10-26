Machete seized after Peterborough 16-year-old arrested in connection with robbery at shop in Donaldson Drive
Police said the robbery happened on Monday night
A machete was seized by police after a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop in Peterborough.
The teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday (October 25) evening in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe in connection with a robbery at a shop in Donaldson Drive, Paston on Monday (October 24) night.
No further details have been given about the robbery by police.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Upon arrest, he was searched and found to have a machete in his waistband.”
This morning (Wednesday) the police spokesman said the boy was still in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or with information about anyone carrying knives in Peterborough, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police, either using their webchat service or by calling 101. Residents can also contact charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.