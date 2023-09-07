News you can trust since 1948
Machete found in Peterborough children's park

Two young boys alerted police to weapon after spotting it hidden in bushes
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Police have thanked two youngsters after a large machete was found in bushes at a park in Peterborough.

The frightening discovery was made over the weekend by officers in patrol in Millfield.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Whilst two of our eastern neighbourhood officers were on foot patrol along the cycle route between Russell Street underpass and Taverners Road in Millfield over the weekend, they were approached by two boys who alerted them to a machete that was in the bushes behind the children’s playground!“The weapon, which measures at over 40cm, was located and has been seized.“We are grateful that the two boys reported this to us before it could potentially be used to cause any harm.”

Anyone with information about knife crime in Peterborough is asked to contact police using their webchat service or by calling 101.