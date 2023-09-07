A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Whilst two of our eastern neighbourhood officers were on foot patrol along the cycle route between Russell Street underpass and Taverners Road in Millfield over the weekend, they were approached by two boys who alerted them to a machete that was in the bushes behind the children’s playground!“The weapon, which measures at over 40cm, was located and has been seized.“We are grateful that the two boys reported this to us before it could potentially be used to cause any harm.”