Longthorpe Murder Investigation: Police say man is charged with stabbing mum - as family pay tribute to Carmen Coulson

Detectives running a Peterborough murder investigation have said a man has been charged with stabbing his mum to death – as tributes have been paid to Carmen Coulson.

A woman who was found dead at a Peterborough property on Sunday (9 February) has today been named by police.

Carmen Coulson, 67, was found at her home in Lingwood Park, Longthorpe, following a report of violence at the property at about 2.45am.

Police at the scene in Longthorpe earlier this week

A post-mortem examination yesterday concluded she died from a stab wound.

Her son Gregory Coulson, 30, of Lingwood Park, Peterborough, has been charged with murder.

He appeared before magistrates and then at Huntingdon Crown Court, via video link, earlier this week and was remanded into custody to appear again next month.

Today, Carmen’s family released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of Carmen, our mother, sibling, friend and colleague.”