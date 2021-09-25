London drug dealer jailed for running Cambridgeshire operation

Police

Jerone McGibbon, 28, was arrested in February at his home in Kingswood Road, Southwark, London.

It followed a lengthy investigation which found thousands of messages had been sent from his phone number offering to supply crack cocaine and heroin to recipients across the county and beyond.

He operated the ‘Rocky’ line remotely from London using a network of runners to supply to drug users in Cambridge on a regular basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGibbon offered no explanation for the messaging in interview, but later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs.

On Thursday (23 September) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

DC Dan Harper, who investigated, said: “McGibbon had been running the drugs line for some time, but through persistent detective work we managed to gather enough evidence to put him before the courts.

“Drug dealing brings misery and despair to others and is often associated with exploitation where young people are coerced into selling the drugs in return for money or gifts.

“Class A drug supply will not be tolerated and we will continue to target those involved.”

If you suspect someone is involved in drugs and dealing or is vulnerable and being preyed on by a gang, you can report it online or call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.