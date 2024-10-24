Latest ONS figures show crime reduction across Peterborough - including violent and sexual offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say the drop in crime across Peterborough is ‘pleasing’

Overall crime in Peterborough is down by nine per cent – according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The statistics, released today (October 24), include Cambridgeshire Police crime data for the year ending June 2024.

The total number of recorded crimes across the city for this year was 22,582 – a drop of 9% from the previous year.

Cambs police officers on the beat in Peterborough

Similarly, crimes involving violence with injury also saw a reduction of 12%, burglary is down 28%, stalking and harassment has seen a 15% decrease, and sexual offences have dropped by 9%.

The most common crime in Peterborough is ‘violence against a person’ – with 8918 cases recorded in one year, although the majority of these did not result in injury. Theft offences were the second most common – with 6514 such incidents during the same period.

While the overall statistics are positive, the ONS did report an increase in drug use across Peterborough – at 24% higher than the previous year, a 10% increase in shoplifting, and a slight increase in crimes involving ‘theft from a person’ – at 2%.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “It's always pleasing to see a reduction in overall crime, and particularly in a crime like burglary where there was a 28 per cent fall in reported offences.

“Burglary is a priority for the force because it often has long-lasting consequences for victims and sometimes results in a house move to escape the feelings of being violated.

“Our Acquisitive Crime Teams in the north and south of the county work hard to identify and arrest offenders in order to bring justice and closure for the victims of these crimes.”

They added: "While it is good to see overall reported crime down, we are not complacent and will continue to focus on protecting the most vulnerable in our society and dealing with those issues that local people say have the biggest impact on their lives.”

The Figures

The 2024 statistics, including the percentage changes from 2023, are included below: Those marked ‘U’ indicate the number is being suppressed as the data comes from a small base of less than 50.

• Total recorded crime: 22,582 -9%

• Violence Against a Person: 8918 -5%

• Homicide – 1 – (U)

• Death or Serious Injury Caused by Illegal Driving: 15 (U)

• Violence With Injury: 1871 -12%

• Violence Without Injury: 4773 +4%

• Stalking & Harassment: 2258 -15%

• Sexual Offences: 841 -9&

• Robbery: 271 -9%

• Theft Offences: 6514 -14%

• Burglary: 861 -28%

• Vehicle Offences: 1307 -17%

• Bicycle Theft: 354 -44%

• Shoplifting: 2099 +10%

• Criminal Damage and Arson: 2211 -7%

• Drug Offences: 713 +24%

• Possession of Weapons Offences: 313 -2%

• Public Order Offences: 2257 -18%

• Miscellaneous Crimes Against Society: 544 -12%