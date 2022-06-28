A large cordon in place this morning.

The incident took place at around 10:32pm last night (June 27). Police were called and found a man had been stabbed.

He is now recovering in hospital but his injury is not thought to be life threatening.

The section of the road in Dogsthorpe between the Spar shop and the Premier store remained taped off by police into Tuesday morning. A number of police scenes of crime officers (SOCOs) have been seen there gathering evidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large cordon in place this morning.

Witnesses have told the Peterborough Telegraph that the air ambulance landed at Welland Road Recreation Ground at around 11pm last night.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.32pm last night (27 June) to reports of violence in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

“Police and paramedics attended and found a man who had suffered a stab wound. He is receiving treatment in hospital and the injury is not believed to be life threatening. No arrests have been made.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 507 of 28 June.”

A large cordon in place this morning.

A large cordon in place this morning.

A large cordon in place this morning.