Landlord sends warning to criminals as Peterborough woman evicted from her home for drug dealing

Police closing the property earlier this year

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) successfully gained an eviction order against Kerry Cobb (50), from her home at Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, for a range of drug offences, violent behaviour and damage to her property and surrounding homes.

This followed a three-month closure order which was granted earlier this year in a bid to stop drug crime being perpetrated from the property, during which time CKH took further action to repossess it.

CKH’s Assistant Director of Operations, Gemma Wood, said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to illegal behaviour and will always take the most robust action we can against those that cause anti-social behaviour to protect residents living in our communities.

“I would like to personally thank those residents who helped by providing statements which secured this eviction. We are extremely pleased that the court have returned possession of the property to us and this has helped to improve the lives of all those affected by this anti-social behaviour.”

Gemma added: “This is a great example of partnership working at its best. Thanks to the assistance of the police and the efforts of the team here at CKH we were able to move swiftly in getting this property repossessed from Cobb who refused to surrender her tenancy.

Inspector Karl Secker, from east Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated crime can cause real misery to our communities which is why we work closely with partner agencies, including Cross Keys Homes, to solve such problems and take action against those causing a persistent nuisance.

“I would encourage members of the public to report any instances of anti-social behaviour to us via our website, the more we know, the better equipped we are to work together to make Peterborough a safer and happier place for us all.”

Full possession was awarded to CKH in October 2021 at Peterborough County Court and the property was repossessed on Thursday (2 December).

CKH have a specialist team on hand to support with serious anti-social behaviour and work closely with the Police and other local agencies to make sure everyone living in their communities can enjoy their home in peace.