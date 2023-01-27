An armed robber who got away with cash from a bookies he raided has been jailed for nine years.

At about 4pm on June 13 last year, William John Appleyard (35) entered S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping, Lincolnshire, threatened the lone employee with a knife and asked the cashier to hand over cash.

Along with money, Appleyard stole the cashier’s mobile phone before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the employee was not physically hurt in the incident however, police said this would have been a very traumatic experience.

William Appleyard

Nine days later, at about 3.45pm on June 22, Appleyard entered the Ladbrokes bookmakers in Stamford Road, Kettering, armed with a six-inch meat cleaver and threatened the manager before stealing £500 from the cash register.

Appleyard escaped on a bicycle but was later seen in a flat by a Northamptonshire Police dog handler where he again tried to run away. After a short foot chase, he was restrained by local officers.

As he was arrested, Appleyard assaulted a police officer, and during a search of his bag, a quantity of cash and Class A drugs were recovered along with the meat cleaver he had used in the robbery.

At Northampton Crown Court, Appleyard was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

He was also handed an extended licence, which means once he has served his nine-year sentence, Appleyard will remain on licence for a further five years.

In addition to the prison sentence for the two robberies, Appleyard received a further two years and three months to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to the assault of an emergency worker and having with him an article with a blade or point.

Detective Constable Scott McKenzie, who led the investigation, said: “The sentence handed to William Appleyard reflects the seriousness of the offences he committed, and the physical and mental impact his crimes has had on his victims.