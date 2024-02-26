Jury see array of weapons allegedly used by a gang of men - including one from Peterborough - to kill DPD driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder trial jury has seen the array of weapons allegedly used by a gang of men to kill a DPD driver in a quiet residential street in Shrewsbury.

On the fifth day of the trial of five men accused of the murder of Aurman Singh the court heard from crime scene investigators who recovered an array of weapons after the killing.

The 23-year-old DPD driver of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill at around 1pm on Monday, August 21 last year.

Aurman Singh

The prosecution allege that eight men, travelling in two cars, used a variety of weapons to murder Mr Singh after being tipped off by an "inside man" who worked at the same delivery depot.

On Friday, giving evidence to the jury at Stafford Crown Court, West Mercia Police scenes-of-crime officers explained how many of the items used in the attack were quickly recovered.

Crime scene investigator Evangeline Hicks told the jury that she had examined the scene at Berwick Avenue two hours after the attack had taken place and she had recovered the head of a golf club.

The golf shaft to the golf club was also located further down the street, she told the court.

She added that a knife was also recovered from Berwick Avenue the following day after officers used a "magnet on a string" to retrieve it from a drain.

The jury was then shown an axe that had been found wrapped in a hoodie in a wheelie bin in a Tipton cul-de-sac near to where four of the accused were arrested.

Other weapons shown to the court had been recovered by police officers dumped in Hubert Way, Shrewsbury, and they included a wooden stave, a metal bar, a hockey stick and a shovel, which were dumped alongside some items of clothing and a pair of white workman’s gloves.

Crime scene investigator Seb Hipkins then explained to the jury how he had examined the grey Audi seized by police after the men had dumped it in Park Lane West in Dudley Port, shortly before they were run down by police dogs and arrested.

He told the court that he had found a cricket bat in the car, along with three mobile phones. A blood stain was also found on the arm rest.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.