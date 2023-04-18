Jury finds Peterborough man did kill his father as judge praises work and sacrifices made by carers

A jury has found that a Peterborough man, who suffers from schizophrenia, did kill his father at the home they shared in Orton.

Adam Merritt, 33, stabbed his father, 60-year-old Robert Merritt, in June last year.

Adam suffers from schizophrenia, and his father acted as his carer, with the pair living together at their home in Lythemere.

Robert Merritt and police at the scene

They had been planning to move to Cumbria the week after the fatal incident.

‘Robert’s main focus was Adam’s well being’

After the jury delivered their verdict, a statement from Adam Merritt’s mum, Sharron Merritt, who is also Robert’s former partner, was read to the court.

She said that Robert’s “main focus in life was Adam’s well being.”

“I know he would not hold what happened against him.”

She added: “Robert’s death has been absolutely devastating for the whole family, including Adam.”

Adam Merritt has not been in court throughout the two day hearing.

The jury had been out deliberating their verdict for less than an hour when they returned to court.

As he thanked the jury for their work, Judge Sean Enright said: “Robert was clearly an absolutely devoted father and carer, and that is a role that society does not always recognise for the sacrifice that the work entails.”

Robert Merritt was pronounced dead by paramedics at the home he shared with his son in Lythemere in the early hours of June 29 last year.

‘Tragic’ case

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the case as “tragic” in his closing speech, and said: “Any case involving the death of a human being is always absolutely tragic, this one is no less so.

“You have all the material to make you sure Adam Merritt, and not some other person, stabbed Robert Merritt.

“There were only two people in the house when Robert Merritt was killed.”

Mr Jackson reminded the jury of the 999 call, made by Adam Merritt on the night in question, where he said he had killed his father.

He also reminded the jury that Adam Merritt had cut himself on the hand, which he said was to prevent himself from carrying out the attack.

Mr Jackson said: “All of this comes together and you can be sure he did the act.”

Thomas Brown, defending, said he echoed Mr Jackson that this was a “tragic” set of circumstances, but told the jury that their “function was not simply that of a rubber stamp.”

The jury was also told Adam Merritt has no previous convictions or cautions against his name.

He told the jury they had to be sure that Adam Merritt committed the act, saying “that is a high bar.”

He said: “If you are not sure, even if you think there is a very strong possibility that he did commit the act, the correct verdict is not guilty.”

The jury had two verdicts open to them - that Adam Merritt committed the act, or that he is not guilty.

On the second day of the Trial Of Fact, the jury also saw video footage, taken from a police body worn camera, of the moment when Adam Merritt was arrested on suspicion of the murder of his father outside the home they shared.

Medical evidence heard by jury

They also heard medical evidence, firstly from a toxicology expert, who said other than his anti-psychotic medicine, there were no drugs or alcohol in Adam Merritt’s blood.

Details of the findings of a post mortem examination, carried out by pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, who said Robert Merritt had suffered a number of stab wounds, with the most severe being to his neck, chest and stomach.

She said that each of the most serious wounds would have been severe enough to kill Robert Merritt on its own.

The jury also heard evidence from neighbours of the Merritt’s, who said they heard shouting coming from the home just after midnight.