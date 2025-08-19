Judge says 'predatory' Peterborough paedophile is 'every parent's worst nightmare'

A “predatory and determined” paedophile who contacted a teenage schoolgirl and sent child abuse videos has been described as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ by a judge after he was jailed for more than 14 years.

Shaun Fox, 43, was also described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public.”

A court heard how Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, pretended to be a 17-year-old boy when he began speaking to the victim via Instagram.

Using a pseudonym, Fox asked to see inappropriate photos of the victim and said he would send her 30 videos to rate for naughtiness.

Fox also asked the victim to touch herself inappropriately.

When the victim’s mother discovered what was happening, she posed as her daughter on WhatsApp and he sent her three child abuse videos.

During the conversation he began deleting messages which he also asked the victim’s mother to do.

Officers were able to trace Fox thanks to an email address for the Instagram account and CCTV footage of him buying a mobile phone and top-up from Sainsbury’s, in Bretton, Peterborough.

Fox was arrested at him home on 1 July and, in police interview, said he felt like a 17-year-old trapped in the body of a 43-year-old man.

On Wednesday (13 August) at Cambridge Crown Court, Fox was jailed for 14 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, distributing an indecent photograph, causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Fox was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and also a ten-year restraining order.

Sentencing, Judge Grey said: “The comment about being a 17-year-old in a 43-year-old’s body is self-serving rubbish. You are a 43-year-old self-serving male, who puts yourself and your own desires first, always.

“Nothing here was out of character, you made a plan, and you executed it, you had dozens of opportunities to change this and your regret, in my opinion, is that you were caught.

“The victim will feel shame and humiliation at having been fooled by you and it all being laid out in front of her parents and professionals. Her day-to-day life is now unrecognisable from before you got your claws into her. Her parents feel blame and that is understandable but let me be clear they have no blame, this is all on you, your behaviour was disgusting.”

DC Jon Edwards, who investigated, said: “The custodial sentence reflects the severity of Fox’s offences and the judge’s comments emphasise how dangerous he is.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her family for all the bravery and courage they have shown throughout what must have been a nightmarish ordeal.”