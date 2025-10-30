A multi-agency operation to tackle crime across the border of Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire saw the removal of “unsafe” vehicles from the roads.

On Tuesday, October 28, Rural Crime Action Team officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police were out and about on the A16 around Crowland to tackle crime on the road.

This operation also saw them team up with VOSA (Vehicle and Operator Services Agency), environmental health, HMIC (His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary) and DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency).

Commenting on their Facebook page, a Lincs Police spokesperson said: “RCAT officers are always out and about tackling crime working across borders and with other agencies.

The police teams pull over a vehicle carrying an "unsafe" load on the A16 at Crowland.

"[On this day] we removed a number of vehicles from the road, including a van driving with no insurance and carrying waste without the correct licences.

"And also a lorry carrying a large mobile home. The lorry was in an unsafe condition for the roads.”

Police say this type of enforcement helps to prevent criminals using the road network and “provides police and other agencies valuable intelligence”.