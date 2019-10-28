Jealous Peterborough teen gatecrashed girl’s birthday party and stabbed her mum

A woman who gatecrashed a teenager’s birthday party and stabbed the girl’s mum in the back has been jailed.

Raven Parkin (19) believed her boyfriend had been seeing the girl so attended her address on February 1, where the 17th birthday party was taking place, to confront her.

Knife stock image

Parkin knocked on the door in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, and the victim opened it. Parkin demanded to talk to the victim’s daughter, who stepped outside the house. She told Parkin they could speak the next day and that she should leave.

The victim felt uncomfortable with Parkin’s presence so went outside to tell her daughter to go back to re-join the party. As the victim turned her back Parkin stabbed her with a knife and ran away.

The victim received treatment at Peterborough City Hospital for a 3cm wound caused by the knife.

Later that evening Parkin was arrested at her home in Winyates, Orton Goldhay.

In police interview she said someone had passed her a knife at the party which she used to stab the victim. However, she claimed she had not meant to hurt anyone but the victim had got “in the middle”.

On Friday at Peterborough Crown Court she was sentenced to six months imprisonment in a young offender’s institution, having previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

DC Chris McCormack said: “Parkin made the birthday party memorable for all the wrong reasons. There was no justification for her actions.

“This could have been far worse and it’s lucky the victim’s injuries were not more serious.”

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.