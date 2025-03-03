A man who was finally brought to justice more than a decade after murdering a Cambridgeshire pensioner is one of a number of criminals who were given jail sentences for crimes in and around Peterborough in February.
David Newton, now aged 70, killed 86-year-old Una Crown in her home in Magazine Lane, Wisbech in 2013.
Newton was not brought to justice until this year – and in February he was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 21 years in custody, after he was found guilty of murder.
Other criminals locked up in February include Lulzim Sinimati, 27, and Fatos Kertolli, 36 who left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack in a Peterborough bar.
These are not all the criminals jailed in February, just those who Cambridgeshire Police released a picture of.
2. Tony McDonald
Tony McDonald (39) threw boiling water mixed with sugar over a prison officer while serving a sentence at HMP Peterborough. McDonald, who was already serving a sentence for offences including GBH, denied grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty following a trial and was jailed for 17 years Photo: Police
3. Andrew Jenkins
Burglar Andrew Jenkins was caught red handed by one of his victims. Jenkins (44) of St Paul’s Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, theft and vehicle interference. Photo: Police
4. William Fletcher
William Fletcher (41) was jailed alongside Robert Keltie, (35,) after stealing money from a man in Peterborough. The pair were found guilty of blackmail following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court and were both sentenced to 26 months in prison. Photo: Police