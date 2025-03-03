A man who was finally brought to justice more than a decade after murdering a Cambridgeshire pensioner is one of a number of criminals who were given jail sentences for crimes in and around Peterborough in February.

David Newton, now aged 70, killed 86-year-old Una Crown in her home in Magazine Lane, Wisbech in 2013.

Newton was not brought to justice until this year – and in February he was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 21 years in custody, after he was found guilty of murder.

Other criminals locked up in February include Lulzim Sinimati, 27, and Fatos Kertolli, 36 who left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack in a Peterborough bar.

These are not all the criminals jailed in February, just those who Cambridgeshire Police released a picture of.

Jailed in February Some of the people jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in February

Tony McDonald Tony McDonald (39) threw boiling water mixed with sugar over a prison officer while serving a sentence at HMP Peterborough. McDonald, who was already serving a sentence for offences including GBH, denied grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty following a trial and was jailed for 17 years

Andrew Jenkins Burglar Andrew Jenkins was caught red handed by one of his victims. Jenkins (44) of St Paul's Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, theft and vehicle interference.