Sex offenders, drug dealers and shoplifters are among those who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough this month.

Jake Brown is one man who is now behind bars after he was found guilty of rape assault causing actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, sexual assault, criminal damage and theft. He was given a 12 year prison sentence.

These are not all the crooks jailed in September – just those who Cambridgeshire Police have released an image of.

1 . Jailed in September The faces of some of the crooks jailed in September for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police Photo Sales

2 . Barry Robinson Barry Robinson admitted he was caught 'fair and square' in Peterborough city centre after burgling a house in Wisbech. Robinson (49), of no fixed abode, admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary with intent to steal and attempted burglary and was jailed for two years Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Tyrrell Ryan Tyrrell (37) of Tindell Close, Wisbech, was jailed for seven years after he admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kills, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. Photo: Police Photo Sales