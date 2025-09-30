Jailed in September: The faces of 18 crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough - including man who killed with machete and blackmailer

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 14:06 BST
A man who was convicted of manslaughter after killing a man with a machete in a park is among 22 crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in September.

Reece Bruns, of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne, used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall when the pair confronted each other at Wellhead Park on 26 June last year.

He was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it, after being found guilty of manslaughter after a trial.

Bruns is one of 22 Peterborough crooks – or those who committed serious crimes in and around Peterborough – to be jailed in September.

Others to be given custodial sentences include drug dealers, a blackmailer, shoplifters and a man who carried out two knife point robberies at bookies.

These are not all the criminals jailed in September, just those who police released images of.

Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough

1. Jailed in September

Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Malcolm Ravenhill was jailed after stealing meat from a Peterborough supermarket just days after being handed a suspended sentence. Ravenhill, 63, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, admitted theft and was jailed for a year

2. Malcolm Ravenhill

Malcolm Ravenhill was jailed after stealing meat from a Peterborough supermarket just days after being handed a suspended sentence. Ravenhill, 63, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, admitted theft and was jailed for a year Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Reece Bruns used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall. Kyle died from his injuries. Bruns (21) of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne was found guilty of manslaughter at a trial, and was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it.

3. Reece Bruns

Reece Bruns used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall. Kyle died from his injuries. Bruns (21) of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne was found guilty of manslaughter at a trial, and was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it. Photo: Lincs Police

Photo Sales
Aaron Clark passed a machete to Reece Bruns, who used it to cause fatal injuries to Kyle Marshall. Clark (18) of St Peters Road in Bourne, was convicted of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place after a trial. He was handed a sentence of six years and nine months for manslaughter. He will serve this in a young offenders institution, with a 10-month sentence for possession of a blade article to run concurrently alongside it.

4. Aaron Clark

Aaron Clark passed a machete to Reece Bruns, who used it to cause fatal injuries to Kyle Marshall. Clark (18) of St Peters Road in Bourne, was convicted of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place after a trial. He was handed a sentence of six years and nine months for manslaughter. He will serve this in a young offenders institution, with a 10-month sentence for possession of a blade article to run concurrently alongside it. Photo: Lincs Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughBourne
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice