4 . Aaron Clark

Aaron Clark passed a machete to Reece Bruns, who used it to cause fatal injuries to Kyle Marshall. Clark (18) of St Peters Road in Bourne, was convicted of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place after a trial. He was handed a sentence of six years and nine months for manslaughter. He will serve this in a young offenders institution, with a 10-month sentence for possession of a blade article to run concurrently alongside it. Photo: Lincs Police