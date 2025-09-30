Reece Bruns, of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne, used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall when the pair confronted each other at Wellhead Park on 26 June last year.
He was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it, after being found guilty of manslaughter after a trial.
Bruns is one of 22 Peterborough crooks – or those who committed serious crimes in and around Peterborough – to be jailed in September.
Others to be given custodial sentences include drug dealers, a blackmailer, shoplifters and a man who carried out two knife point robberies at bookies.
These are not all the criminals jailed in September, just those who police released images of.
1. Jailed in September
Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police
2. Malcolm Ravenhill
Malcolm Ravenhill was jailed after stealing meat from a Peterborough supermarket just days after being handed a suspended sentence. Ravenhill, 63, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, admitted theft and was jailed for a year Photo: Cambs Police
3. Reece Bruns
Reece Bruns used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall. Kyle died from his injuries. Bruns (21) of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne was found guilty of manslaughter at a trial, and was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it. Photo: Lincs Police
4. Aaron Clark
Aaron Clark passed a machete to Reece Bruns, who used it to cause fatal injuries to Kyle Marshall. Clark (18) of St Peters Road in Bourne, was convicted of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place after a trial. He was handed a sentence of six years and nine months for manslaughter. He will serve this in a young offenders institution, with a 10-month sentence for possession of a blade article to run concurrently alongside it. Photo: Lincs Police