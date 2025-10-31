Gareth Viccars, 47, who officiated in the third and fourth tiers of English football, was jailed for 13 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of inciting/causing a child under 16 to engage in a sexual act, and one count each of engaging in sexual communications with a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child.