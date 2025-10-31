Gareth Viccars, 47, who officiated in the third and fourth tiers of English football, was jailed for 13 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of inciting/causing a child under 16 to engage in a sexual act, and one count each of engaging in sexual communications with a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child.
Viccars, of Hunter Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes is one of 36 crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in October who Cambridgeshire Police released pictures of.
Two of the men in the Rogues Gallery received jail terms – but are wanted after being sentenced in their absence.
Kevin Oliver attacked his ex-partner and threatened her with a hammer. Oliver (36) of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, was jailed for 33 months, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and also activated a suspended sentence. Photo: Police
Damon Loates attempted to stab a security guard with a syringe after stealing from Sainsbury's in Peterborough. Loates, 51, of Gorefield Road, Leverington, admitted theft from a shop and common assault and was jailed for six months and 12 weeks Photo: Police
Tristian Vernon-Harriott was part of a gang who orchestrated a series of violent and calculated attacks on men. Vernon-Harriott, 20, of Queen Mary Close, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail, possession of articles to be used in fraud and acquiring criminal property. He was jailed for 10 years and two months. Photo: Police