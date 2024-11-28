A drug dealer whose DNA was found on a discarded gun is one of the crooks who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough through November.

Xhoni Lazaj (18) is one of the criminals who will be spending Christmas behind bars having been locked up this month.

Sonny Loveridge is also included in the list – after the would be robber killed his accomplice in a crash as he tried to flee the scene.

These are not all the criminals jailed in November – just those who have had their picture released by Cambridgeshire Police.

1 . Jailed in November The faces of some of the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in November Photo: Police Photo Sales

2 . Sonny Loveridge Sonny Loveridge tried to rob a village shop and then killed his accomplice in a botched getaway dash as he was drink driving. Loveridge (26) of Stretham Station Road, Wilburton, was jailed for 11 years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst unfit through drink Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . Darwood Khan Darwood Khan left a woman with multiple fractures to her leg after colliding with her as he tried to escape from police during a car chase. Khan (23), of Upland Grove, Leeds, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for 28 months Photo: Police Photo Sales

4 . Benjamin Hammond Benjamin Hammond and Levi Gray launched a 'vicious attack' on a man in Wisbech. Hammond (29) of Leafere Way, Leverington, Wisbech, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and was jailed for 21 months Photo: Police Photo Sales