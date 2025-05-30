3 . Anthony Smith

Drug dealer Anthony Smith was caught driving while disqualified on three separate occasions. Smith (41), of Myrtle Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting 15 offences – three counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, three counts of driving without insurance, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster), possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, affray and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: Police