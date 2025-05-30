Burglars, violent offenders and drug dealers are among those who have been jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough over the past month.
One of those jailed was Callum English – English was jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was a ‘third striker’ – someone who had similar previous convictions in the past.
Max Roberts was jailed after attacking his partner – and even killing her pet hamster
These are not all the people jailed during May – just those who had their picture released by Cambridgeshire Police.
1. Jailed in May
2. Boyd Docherty
Boyd Docherty (30) of Roman Road, Moulton Chapel, Spalding, was jailed for four years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of ketamine and cannabis. Photo: Police
3. Anthony Smith
Drug dealer Anthony Smith was caught driving while disqualified on three separate occasions. Smith (41), of Myrtle Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting 15 offences – three counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, three counts of driving without insurance, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster), possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, affray and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: Police
4. Callum English
Callum English was jailed for three years and four months after he was caught with drugs on him. English (24) of Arundel Road, Walton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Police