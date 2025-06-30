Jailed in June: Drug dealers and thieves locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough

Van Tran (35) and Thieu Nguyen (31) were found by police at the factory at Sawtry Business Park in November.
Tran, of no fixed address, was described as a ‘professional gardener’ who earned ‘significant sums’ and engaged in ‘repeated harvests at multiple locations’. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.
Nguyen, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Along side the two cannabis gardeners, a number of other crooks – including drug dealers, sex offenders and thieves – were all locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough last month.
These are not all the people jailed – just those that Cambridgeshire Police have released an image of.
1. Jailed in June
Some of the crooks jailed for crimes in June Photo: Police
2. Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan (33) of Langley, Bretton, was jailed after he breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which forbade him from using any device capable of connecting to the internet, unless he didn’t delete any internet history. It also prohibited use of any device capable of storing digital images unless no content was deleted. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting breaching a suspended sentence and two breaches of a SHPO Photo: Police
3. Mohammed Fiaz
Mohammed Fiaz (40), of Newark Avenue, Peterborough as sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Police had raided his home, finding three mobile phones, with messages linking him to dealing class A drugs Photo: Police
4. Van Tran
