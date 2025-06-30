Jailed in June: Drug dealers and thieves locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 15:33 BST
Two men found at a £700,000 cannabis farm near Peterborough are among the crooks jailed for crimes in and around the city in June.

Van Tran (35) and Thieu Nguyen (31) were found by police at the factory at Sawtry Business Park in November.

Tran, of no fixed address, was described as a ‘professional gardener’ who earned ‘significant sums’ and engaged in ‘repeated harvests at multiple locations’. He was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison.

Nguyen, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Along side the two cannabis gardeners, a number of other crooks – including drug dealers, sex offenders and thieves – were all locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough last month.

These are not all the people jailed – just those that Cambridgeshire Police have released an image of.

Some of the crooks jailed for crimes in June

1. Jailed in June

Some of the crooks jailed for crimes in June Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Michael Jordan (33) of Langley, Bretton, was jailed after he breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which forbade him from using any device capable of connecting to the internet, unless he didn’t delete any internet history. It also prohibited use of any device capable of storing digital images unless no content was deleted. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting breaching a suspended sentence and two breaches of a SHPO

2. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan (33) of Langley, Bretton, was jailed after he breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which forbade him from using any device capable of connecting to the internet, unless he didn’t delete any internet history. It also prohibited use of any device capable of storing digital images unless no content was deleted. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting breaching a suspended sentence and two breaches of a SHPO Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Mohammed Fiaz (40), of Newark Avenue, Peterborough as sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Police had raided his home, finding three mobile phones, with messages linking him to dealing class A drugs

3. Mohammed Fiaz

Mohammed Fiaz (40), of Newark Avenue, Peterborough as sentenced to two years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Police had raided his home, finding three mobile phones, with messages linking him to dealing class A drugs Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Van Tran (35) of no fixed abode, was found at a cannabis farm with 717 plants, worth a total of £700,000. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis and was jailed for two years and ten months

4. Van Tran

Van Tran (35) of no fixed abode, was found at a cannabis farm with 717 plants, worth a total of £700,000. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis and was jailed for two years and ten months Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Cambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice