Jailed in June: Drug dealers and thieves locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough

2 . Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan (33) of Langley, Bretton, was jailed after he breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which forbade him from using any device capable of connecting to the internet, unless he didn’t delete any internet history. It also prohibited use of any device capable of storing digital images unless no content was deleted. He was jailed for 30 months after admitting breaching a suspended sentence and two breaches of a SHPO Photo: Police