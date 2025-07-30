Jailed in July: Men locked up for murder and manslaughter in Peterborough among 25 crooks beginning jail terms

Jordan Neale was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 16 and a half years in prison, after the 27 year old killed fellow HMP Peterborough inmate Gareth Jones in a row over vapes.

Shwan Sabah (24) was also given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 20 years, after he murdered 19-year-old Ben Procter in Peterborough. Ako Mohammad, 34, was jailed for 24 years, to serve a minimum of 16, for manslaughter in the same case.

Neale, Sabah and Mohammad are among 25 crooks who were jailed in July, and had their pictures for crimes in and around Peterborough.

These are not all the criminals jailed in July, just those who Cambridgeshire Police released images of.

1 . Jailed in July A total of 23 criminals have been jailed in July after committing crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police Photo Sales

2 . Junior Rankin Junior Rankin was one of two men who exchanged a self-loading pistol and ammunition in Peterborough. Rankin (43) of Rightwell East, Bretton, was jailed for five years and two months after pleading guilty to selling a prohibited weapon and selling ammunition to a person who does not hold a firearm certificate. Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Neale Jordan Neale punched Gareth Jones three times in a cell at HMP Peterborough, causing Jones fatal injuries, following a row over vapes. Neale, 27, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison after he was found guilty of murder by a jury Photo: Police Photo Sales

4 . Billroy Marembo Billroy Marembo conspired to sell cocaine and heroin in Cambridgeshire. Marembo (27), of Adderley, Bretton, Peterborough, were linked to “deal lines” through mobile phone activity. He was jailed for 32 months and 14 days after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin. Photo: Police Photo Sales