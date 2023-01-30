Couple convicted of modern slavery among those jailed in January

A woman who forced another woman to give up her baby is among the the criminals jailed in January after committing offences in and around Peterborough.

Julia Rafaelova (51) was convicted of modern slavery offences and jailed for ten years at Peterborough Crown Court.

Other crooks jailed include drug dealers and a group of ram raiders.

The criminals appeared in court in January, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.

These are not all the criminals jailed in January – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

1 . Collage Maker-23-Jan-2023-03.02-PM.jpg The faces of some of the crooks jailed in January Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

2 . Samuel Mitchell Samuel Mitchell (19), of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, Essex, was part of a gang who committed ram raids across three counties. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to offences in Cambridgeshire and Northampton. He was sentenced to four years and six months at a young offenders institution Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . John Mitchell John Mitchell (20) of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, Essex, admitted he had been part of a group who carried out a string of ram raids. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal in relation to offences across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. He was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institution Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

4 . Tony Smith Tony Smith (23) of Cadwin Field, Willingham, Cambridgeshire admitted his role in a group who committed ram raids across three counties. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. He was jailed for six years and four months Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales