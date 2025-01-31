A rapist, drug dealers and a man who stabbed his own friend are among the crooks who have been locked up for crimes in and around January.
Ricky Lee (65), of Eastfield Road, Peterborough was locked up for 25 years after he was found guilty of two charges of rape and four of sexual assault for crimes in the city.
Meanwhile, Brandon Oakley, 24, of no fixed abode, was jailed for more than 12 years after he left his friend with a punctured lung after stabbing him in Dogsthorpe.
These are not all the criminals jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in January – just the ones police have released an image of.
1. Joshua Fowler
Paedophile Joshua Fowler (27) of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, tried to groom teenage girls online - but his attempts were thwarted when he was caught out by undercover officers not once, but twice. Fowler admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, attempting to incite/cause a girl to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, two counts of making indecent images of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image, and was jailed for four years Photo: Cambs Police
2. Jonathan Carroll
Jonathan Carroll (35) of Bridge Street, Chatteris, was caught with thousands of pounds worth of stolen designer glasses in Peterborough city centre alongside accomplice Anthony Ablett, 41, of Sunnyview Terrace, Leeds. Carroll was charged with being in possession of criminal property, while Ablett was charged with being in possession of criminal property and non-dwelling burglary. After admitting the charges, they were each sentenced to a year and four months in prison. Photo: Cambs Police
3. Cristina Curt
Cristina Curt, 27, of Russell Street, Peterborough, travelled the country as part of an organised shoplifting gang, stealing a total of around £48,000 worth of goods from Tesco. Curt admitted to 16 theft from shop offences, and asked for 26 others to be taken into consideration. She was jailed for 18 months Photo: Norfolk Police
4. Kyle Spires
Kyle Spires (36) was a delivery driver who took secret 'upskirting' videos of women. He admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image, three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of voyeurism – namely recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent, and was jailed for two years Photo: Cambs Police