1 . Joshua Fowler

Paedophile Joshua Fowler (27) of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, tried to groom teenage girls online - but his attempts were thwarted when he was caught out by undercover officers not once, but twice. Fowler admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, attempting to incite/cause a girl to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, two counts of making indecent images of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image, and was jailed for four years Photo: Cambs Police