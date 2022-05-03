From key members of a Peterborough drugs empire, to a man who assaulted someone with a metal pole, a number of criminals from in and around Peterborough have been jailed throughout April.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Artan Batusha
Artan Batusha (24) of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, was jailed for two years and one month after pleading guilty to producing cannabis and acquiring criminal property – namely cash
Photo: Cambs Police
2. Jetmir Cubi
Jetmir Cubi, (27) of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted producing cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, and acquiring criminal property- namely cash. He was jailed for two years and one month
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Thomas Bolt
Thomas Bolt, (51), of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin. He was jailed for two years and eight months
Photo: Cambs Police
4. Anastasios Skoulas
Anastasios Skoulas, (24), of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing cannabis. He was jailed for two years and eight months
Photo: Cambs Police