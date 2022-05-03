Some of the criminals jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in April

Jailed in April: From key members of a Peterborough drug empire to a man who assaulted someone with a metal bar - the faces of 25 criminals who have been jailed in April

25 criminals from Peterborough and the surrounding area who have been jailed in April

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:00 am

From key members of a Peterborough drugs empire, to a man who assaulted someone with a metal pole, a number of criminals from in and around Peterborough have been jailed throughout April.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Artan Batusha

Artan Batusha (24) of Vale Drive, Hampton Vale, was jailed for two years and one month after pleading guilty to producing cannabis and acquiring criminal property – namely cash

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

2. Jetmir Cubi

Jetmir Cubi, (27) of Broadway, Peterborough, admitted producing cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, and acquiring criminal property- namely cash. He was jailed for two years and one month

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

3. Thomas Bolt

Thomas Bolt, (51), of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin. He was jailed for two years and eight months

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

4. Anastasios Skoulas

Anastasios Skoulas, (24), of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing cannabis. He was jailed for two years and eight months

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
PeterboroughCambridgeshire Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 7