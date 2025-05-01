3 . Anthony Atkins

Anthony Atkins was jailed after breaching a strict court order that banned him from door knocking residents. Atkins (48), targeted six houses Peterborough,, telling residents he was there to clean their gutters and requested money for the work - a direct breach of the ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) Atkins received in January 2017, banning him from conducting door-to-door enquiries or sales of any sort. Atkins, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting five counts of fraud by false representation and six breaches of his CBO. Photo: Police