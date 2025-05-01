Sex offenders, fraudsters and drug dealers are among the criminals and crooks who have been jailed in April for crimes in and around Peterborough.
Among those jailed was Wayne Sharman, who robbed a shop in Peterborough at knifepoint. He got away from the shop with cash and menthol cigarettes – but was jailed for six years after he dropped his balaclava, and was linked to the crime through DNA evidence.
Also jailed was fraudster Anthony Atkins, who was locked up after breaching a strict court order that banned him from door knocking residents.
These are not all the people jailed during April – just those who had their picture released by Cambridgeshire Police.
Would-be burglar Dawid Gabryelski tried to tamper with CCTV to hide his crimes. However, he was caught on camera. Gabryelski (20) of Welland Close, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to 17 months in prison after being found guilty of four counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal. Photo: Police
Anthony Atkins was jailed after breaching a strict court order that banned him from door knocking residents. Atkins (48), targeted six houses Peterborough,, telling residents he was there to clean their gutters and requested money for the work - a direct breach of the ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) Atkins received in January 2017, banning him from conducting door-to-door enquiries or sales of any sort. Atkins, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting five counts of fraud by false representation and six breaches of his CBO. Photo: Police
Kieran Beart was jailed alongside his brother Paddy Beart, after their drug dealing enterprise was uncovered by police. Kieran Beart (27) of Deerfield Road, March, was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in the supply of ketamine, being concerned in supply of cannabis, and acquiring criminal property. Photo: Police