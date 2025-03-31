A Peterborough paedophile who instructed people abroad to livestream sexual abuse of children online is among 11 people who were locked up for crimes in and around the city during March.

Jamie Barnes (47) of Rivendale, Werrington, Peterborough, was arrested and his electronic devices seized after officers received intelligence about his online activity between November 2020 and January 2022.

Indecent images of children were found on his devices along with messages showing he was arranging for children to be sexually abused and livestreamed.

He was locked up for 12 years.

Others jailed include a man who stabbed a stranger in a Peterborough street, and a burglar who left evidence behind at the scene of the crime.

These are not all the people jailed during March – just those who Cambridgeshire Police have released an image of

3 . Inam Qureshi Inam Qureshi carried out a random attack on a stranger in Bright Street in Peterborough city centre, stabbing the victim several times. Qureshi (45) of no fixed address, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH). Photo: Police Photo Sales