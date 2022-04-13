Three members of a family have been jailed after they attacked two people they had fallen out with.

Thomas Manning Snr, 52, Thomas Manning Jnr, 26, Bethany Manning, 24 and family friend Brandon Rooprai, 24, travelled to the first victim’s home in Wisbech on 4 April last year.

Here they assaulted the man, punching him to the face, throwing objects and damaging the house, with Manning Jnr using a knuckle duster.

Manning jr (top left), Bethany (bottom left) and Manning Sr (right)

They then drove to Beechwood Road, Wisbech, where they found their second victim, a female friend of the man.

Manning Snr had previously been in a relationship with this victim but was now subject to a non-molestation order following incidents of domestic abuse.

Seeing her in the street, they all got out of the car and began to punch her to the face and body. The police were called and all four were arrested.

In interview, the Mannings, all of Mill Close, Wisbech, denied all allegations against them but Rooprai, of Norwich Road, Wisbech, admitted the incidents and pleaded guilty to affray.

However, Manning Jnr later pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon after trial.

Bethany Manning pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of common assault after trial.

Manning Snr pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of common assault and breach of a non-molestation order after trial.

At Cambridge Crown Court last Monday (4 April), Manning Snr was jailed for three years and eight months, Manning Jnr was jailed for two years and two months, Bethany Manning was jailed for one year and six months and Rooprai was given a 12-month suspended sentence.