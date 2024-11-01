Jail for thug who tried to bite a man's ear off and 'savagely attacked' two women in Peterborough

Fabio Marzano admitted string of offences

A man has been jailed after attacking two women and attempting to bite a man’s ear off in attacks in Peterborough

Fabio Marzano, 27, assaulted the first woman at her home in the Eastfield area of Peterborough on 7 February last year.

They argued inside the property when Marzano punched the woman to the face and began strangling her to the point where she could not breathe.

Concerned by the noise, a neighbour banged on the front door of the property. Marzano opened the door and immediately attacked the man.

The commotion caused another local resident to rush to the scene. He attempted to separate the two men, but Marzano turned on him and the pair began to grapple.

They briefly separated, before Marzano launched another attack on the second man, headbutting him several times and dragging him to the floor. He then jumped on top of the man and threatened to bite his ear off. He attempted to follow up on his threat, biting the man’s ear at least once as the attack continued.

When police arrived Marzano became aggressive, kicking one of the officers.

He was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he kicked another officer.

On 6 March this year, while on court bail, Marzano visited another woman’s property in Westwood, Peterborough.

After being asked to leave, Marzano refused, and started attacking the woman.

The attack carried on outside the property. Marzano repeatedly headbutted the woman causing her to fall to the ground, where he continued to attack her.

The victim suffered a large swelling to her eye socket, a cut to her chin and the back of her head, and significant bruising.

Marzano, of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, admitted intentional strangulation, three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and two of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

On Monday (28 October) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 32 months.

DC Igor Simonov said: “Marzano is a persistently violent individual who clearly thinks nothing of launching savage attacks on innocent people. Our streets are safer with him behind bars.”