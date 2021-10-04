Jail for three Peterborough men who grew cannabis worth nearly £200,000

Luftar Dishmeta, 37, Halil Qerimi, 49, and Sinan Sala, 35, were arrested by officers after searches at different addresses across Peterborough in July.

Officers found established cannabis grows at each of the three properties with a total street value of up to £190,000.

Dishmeta and Qerimi, both of Broadway, Peterborough, and Sala, of Morley Way, Westwood, Peterborough, all pleaded guilty to producing class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Court news

They were each sentenced to seven months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (28 September).

Detective Constable Olly Campbell, who investigated, said: “The saying is true that we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere and our eyes and ears are open whether we are on or off duty.

“Drugs and associated crime bring misery and despair to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those responsible before the courts, in this case, three people determined to produce cannabis on a large scale.