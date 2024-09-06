Jail for thief who went on summer stealing spree in Peterborough and Wisbech

Daniel Lawrence committed 10 offences in the space of less than two months

A thief who went on a summer stealing spree in Wisbech and Peterborough has been jailed and ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation after admitting a string of offences.

Daniel Lawrence, 38, was arrested after police were called to The Range, in Boongate, Peterborough, on Sunday (1 September) following reports he was becoming aggressive towards staff.

At the time, Lawrence, of no fixed address, was waiting to appear in court charged with multiple thefts.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 September), where he was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after admitting a total of ten offences.

PC Christopher Saville, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank those who reported Lawrence to us and provided information.

“I encourage everyone to ensure their vehicle is always locked and, if possible, parked in a well-lit area covered by CCTV, without belongings on show.”

Offences admitted by Lawrence

Attempted theft from a vehicle in Second Avenue, Wisbech, on 15 July

Attempted theft from a vehicle in Mount Drive, Wisbech, on 15 July

Theft of sunglasses and a locking wheel nut from a vehicle in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, on 15 July

Theft of cash, two pairs of glasses and a rucksack from a vehicle in Winceby Close, Wisbech, on 22 July

Theft of two bottles of aftershave from a vehicle in Winceby Close, Wisbech, on 22 July

Vehicle interference on 8 August

Theft of cleaning products of an unknown value from Poundland, Bridge Street, Peterborough, on 19 August

Theft of a pedal cycle from Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 27 August

Criminal damage on 27 August

Theft of coffee products worth a total of £296.80 from The Range, Boongate, Peterborough, on 31 August

He was also told to pay £200 in compensation to the victim of the bike theft and £500 in compensation to each victim of the thefts on 22 July.

Victims of theft should contact police online via the reporting form or webchat. Those without internet access should call 101.

If a crime is in progress, or someone is in danger, always call 999.