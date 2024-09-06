Jail for thief who went on summer stealing spree in Peterborough and Wisbech
A thief who went on a summer stealing spree in Wisbech and Peterborough has been jailed and ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation after admitting a string of offences.
Daniel Lawrence, 38, was arrested after police were called to The Range, in Boongate, Peterborough, on Sunday (1 September) following reports he was becoming aggressive towards staff.
At the time, Lawrence, of no fixed address, was waiting to appear in court charged with multiple thefts.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 September), where he was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after admitting a total of ten offences.
PC Christopher Saville, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank those who reported Lawrence to us and provided information.
“I encourage everyone to ensure their vehicle is always locked and, if possible, parked in a well-lit area covered by CCTV, without belongings on show.”
Offences admitted by Lawrence
Attempted theft from a vehicle in Second Avenue, Wisbech, on 15 July
Attempted theft from a vehicle in Mount Drive, Wisbech, on 15 July
Theft of sunglasses and a locking wheel nut from a vehicle in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, on 15 July
Theft of cash, two pairs of glasses and a rucksack from a vehicle in Winceby Close, Wisbech, on 22 July
Theft of two bottles of aftershave from a vehicle in Winceby Close, Wisbech, on 22 July
Vehicle interference on 8 August
Theft of cleaning products of an unknown value from Poundland, Bridge Street, Peterborough, on 19 August
Theft of a pedal cycle from Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, on 27 August
Criminal damage on 27 August
Theft of coffee products worth a total of £296.80 from The Range, Boongate, Peterborough, on 31 August
He was also told to pay £200 in compensation to the victim of the bike theft and £500 in compensation to each victim of the thefts on 22 July.
