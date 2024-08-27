Jail for sweet toothed Peterborough shoplifter who stole £67 of chocolate and pop from Tesco Express
A repeat shoplifter who stole from shops across Peterborough has been jailed after being caught stealing from three stores in the city.
Soma Deasley, 36, entered Tesco Esso Garage in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, on 30 July, and stole £67 worth of chocolate and soft drinks.
He was arrested in Mayors Walk, West Town, on 16 August for three counts of theft from a shop after he also stole from Co-Op in Mayors Walk, West Town, and One Stop, Parnwell between 1 and 9 August.
Deasley, of no fixed address, was sentenced to ten weeks in prison after appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 August). He is also required to pay £173.30 in compensation - £60 to Co-Op, £46.30 to One Stop and £67 to Tesco.
PC Harris, who investigated, said: “Repeat shoplifters such as Deasley can have a significant impact on the businesses that they target.
“In order for us to be able to build investigations and take further action such as applying for Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO), we need businesses to continue consistently reporting any incidents to us, regardless of the value.”