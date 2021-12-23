Jail for school contractor from Peterborough who abused girl

The scales of justice SUS-170707-092211001

Peter Coster, now 38, was contracted to complete some work at a school a number of years ago.

He met a pupil at the school who told him she was three years older than she was and Coster spent weeks exchanging calls and messages with her.

The pair met in Peterborough before going back to Coster’s home at the time in the city, where he gave the young girl alcohol and had sex with her.

Afterwards the girl confessed her true age but, despite this, Coster agreed to meet her again one week later where the pair engaged in sexual activity.

The offences finally came to light in December 2019 when the woman reported what had happened to her and disclosed the historical sexual offences.

Coster, now of Tweed Close, Honiton, Devon, was arrested but in police interview answered “no comment” to all questions.

However, he was later charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and gross indecency with a girl under 16.

He admitted both counts at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (22 December) where he was handed three years in prison. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

DC Anoeska Price, who investigated, said: “I am pleased the victim in this case came forward and revealed the sexual abuse she had suffered all those years ago.

“Coster’s victim was under the age of 13 and therefore, at the time of the offences, legally unable to give consent.