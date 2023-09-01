Jail for Ramsey man who stalked ex-girlfriend and attacked her in her car

A domestic abuser – who stalked his ex-girlfriend, attacked her in her own car and bombarded her with phone calls – is now behind bars.

Police have praised the bravery of Andrew Cochrane’s victim, after he was locked up for more than 18 months following the campaign he launched against his former partner.

A court heard how Cochrane, of Factory Bank, Ramsey, refused to believe the relationship with his former partner was over.

Andrew Cochrane

The pair split in March last year but a few months after this the 61-year-old began his campaign of harassment.

In May, he bombarded her with almost 80 calls in two days and left threatening voicemails. He threatened to turn up at her place of work and break into her home.

After trying to call her incessantly, Cochrane then visited the woman’s work. He waited for her to finish work, spoke to her in the car park and then followed her in his car to a pub where she was meeting her friend.

Once she had stopped, he demanded to know who she was meeting – warning that if it was a new boyfriend he would “slit their throat”.

Cochrane then appeared to back away as if going back to his car, which meant the woman felt safe enough to open her car door.

However, Cochrane then turned round and pulled the door open forcefully. He noticed his ex-partner had one leg out of her car door, so he got hold of the door and slammed it at least four times into her leg – causing extensive bruising.

Cochrane then left the area but not before the woman’s friend, who had witnessed the scene, called police. The women returned to the victim’s home where they noticed her car had also been dented during the incident.

The woman confided in police that she constantly felt like she was “walking on eggshells” when in a relationship with Cochrane, and that his behaviour after they split up caused her to feel unsafe in her own home and at her own place of work.

Cochrane was arrested and in police interview, he refused to answer most questions about the offences.

However, he later admitted stalking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and criminal damage.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (30 August) where he was handed one year and eight months in prison.

Detective Constable Kara Halls said: “Cochrane thought he could make his former partner’s life a misery – he was wrong.

“His actions left her incredibly frightened for her safety and no-one should ever be made to feel that way. Domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse.

“I hope Cochrane now reflects on his unacceptable behaviour and his victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure. I would like to thank her for her bravery and for supporting us in getting the result she deserves.