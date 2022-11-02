Jail for prolific Peterborough crook who hid knife down his trousers and broke officer's finger

A prolific Peterborough criminal who was hiding a knife in his trousers and broke a police officer’s finger in two places after being chased down a city underpass has been jailed.

Dillon Currie has been locked up after pushing DC DC Stefan Karanja over as he tried to flee in from officers in August this year.

DC Karanja said his life had been ‘turned upside down’ after his finger was broken in the incident.

The injury to DC Stefan Karanja and the knife

Cambridge Crown Court heard officers were on patrol in the area of Bourges Boulevard at about 5am on 20 August when they saw 30-year-old Dillon Currie and another man in the underpass between Mayors Walk and Russell Street.

Upon seeing the officers, Currie – who had been released from prison earlier that month – made a run for it but was detained after a short chase.

In the process, he pushed and shoved DC Stefan Karanja in an attempt to resist arrest, causing one of the officer’s fingers to break in two places.

On searching him, a foot-long kitchen knife was found in his waistband, resulting in his arrest.

Currie, of no fixed address, was released from prison on 12 August, after serving part of a sentence for multiple thefts from vehicles across Peterborough. Upon his arrest he was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (28 October) where he was sentenced to a further nine months in prison after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

In a statement provided to the courts, DC Karanja said the injury had had a severe impact on his life, at home and work: “My life has been turned upside down; the physical, mental and financial strains with losing out on being able to work additional hours as overtime, still undergoing physiotherapy to regain use of my hand and reflecting on the dangers we, as police officers, put ourselves in every day.