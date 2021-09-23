Jail for Peterborough thief who stole wallet from car

Dan O’Callahaghan, 33, was spotted hanging around vehicles in a private car park in Park Road on September 8.

The owner of one of the cars went outside to confront O’Callahaghan when he found him sat in the driver’s seat.

He was challenged and initially claimed it was his car before running from the scene, but was followed and detained by the victim in nearby Stanley Recreation Ground before police were called.

Court news

O’Callahaghan was initially arrested and charged with interfering with a vehicle however the charge was later changed to theft from a motor vehicle on discovering a wallet had been stolen from the car.

Following his arrest, O’Callahaghan, of Elizabeth Court in Eastfield, was recalled to prison, after having previously served time for thefts and possession of a knife in public.