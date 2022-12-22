Jail for Peterborough sex offender who failed to tell police he had moved

A convicted sex offender from Peterborough has been jailed after he failed to tell police about his new address.

Ishmael Khan, 40, had told police he was living at a guest house in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, in January 2021.

However, when an officer carried out a routine check on 23 August last year, a staff member informed them Khan had moved out a few weeks previous and hadn’t said where he was going.

Ishmael Khan

His failure to notify police of his new address within three days put him in breach of his registration notification requirement, which Khan was placed indefinitely on in 2006, having been convicted of an indecent assault on a girl under 16.

He also failed to complete an annual notification at a police station, which was due by January 27 of this year.

Khan was arrested in London in April.

Last Wednesday (14 December), at Cambridge Crown Court, Khan, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, having pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with his Sex Offenders’ Register notification requirements.

PC Lorraine Smart, from the Management of Sex Offenders and Violent Offenders team welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “Khan showed a blatant disregard for the court order and we will always look to make sure sex offenders are adhering to their notification requirements.