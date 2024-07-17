Jail for Peterborough man who treated wife 'like a prisoner in her own home'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Murtaza Syed jailed for more than two years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who coercively controlled his wife for two years, attacked her and stopped her from leaving her own home unaccompanied has been jailed.

Murtaza Syed, of Century Square, Peterborough, even made his wife take a lie detector test and deprived her of a phone or any electronic devices so she could get help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enforced rules to humiliate, degrade and dehumanise her, including not letting his wife shut the bathroom door and examining her body for marks indicating adultery.

Murtaza Syed

Police said she was ‘left feeling like a prisoner in her own home.’

Now Syed has been jailed for more than two years.

Police were first told of the abuse when they were called by the woman on the morning of 23 February.

The woman told officers where she lived and said domestic abuse was taking place. When officers reached the house they spoke to her further, where she disclosed that she had been abused mentally and physically by Syed for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told police the most recent assault took place five days before, on 18 February, where he threw a lighter at her eye and punched her repeatedly to the head.

Syed, 47, was arrested at just before 4am that same day. The woman later shared more details of the coercive and controlling behaviour, telling police she hadn’t had a phone for two years as she wasn’t allowed another after Syed broke hers.

She added that she was not allowed to use the internet and Syed constantly changed the pins and passwords for the devices in the house so she couldn’t ask for help.

The woman wasn’t allowed to leave the house unaccompanied or without permission. During her interview she described herself as ‘not free’, and officers noted she was terrified of any repercussions from Syed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his police interview, Syed denied all offences posed to him and claimed the woman was making the allegations up. Despite this, he did confirm he had made his wife take a lie detector test – which she had passed.

However, he later pleaded guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour and one count of causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Syed was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court last week, where he was handed two years and six months in prison. A restraining order was also made indefinitely, preventing him from contacting his victim.

Detective Sergeant Louis Scott said: “The impact of Syed’s behaviour on his wife shouldn’t be underestimated; she was left feeling helpless and like a prisoner in her own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No person should have to suffer this kind of abuse and it’s important to also highlight that domestic abuse isn’t always just physical.

“Victims can also suffer from the threat and fear of injury, daily intimidation and having every aspect of their life monitored and controlled. Coercive control is a criminal offence, and as this case highlights, we take all reports of it very seriously.

“We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.”