Jail for Peterborough man who smashed neighbour's car with a baseball bat

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 13:26 BST
James Dickson, 39, caused £15,000 of damage to the car during the incident – and later damaged another car using a brick

A man who smashed up a neighbour’s car during a campaign of harassment has been jailed.

James Dickson, 39, caused £15,000 of damage to the car with a baseball bat and was convicted of criminal damage in May this year.

He was handed a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his neighbour in Larch Close, Yaxley, near Peterborough.

James Dickson

However, from May to July, Dickson continued to hurl abuse at the victim over his garden fence, blaming her for his conviction and calling her a “low life”.

He also knocked on his own upstairs window to get the woman’s attention.

Officers arrested him and in police interview Dickson admitted he had breached his restraining order.

He was released on bail with conditions not to go near Larch Close.

However, on 9 August, just a couple of weeks before Dickson was due to appear in court, he appeared outside the victim’s home, yelling abuse again.

He repeatedly knocked on her door and used a brick to smash her car lights, wing mirrors and panels.

Another neighbour approached Dickson and told him to stop, which he did, before throwing the brick to the ground.

Officers arrested Dickson and in interview he said there was “no excuse doing what he did” and added he had been slightly intoxicated.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (28 November), Dickson, of Crocus Way, Yaxley, was jailed for a year and one month after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage.

PC Dan Green, who investigated, said: “Dickson pursued a sustained campaign of harassment towards his neighbour, which led to her feeling unsafe in her own home and put her through a great deal of stress.

“I am very pleased the seriousness of his offences have been recognised with this custodial sentence. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.”

For advice about stalking and harassment, you can visit the dedicated page on the Cambridgeshire Police force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/sh/stalking-harassment/.

