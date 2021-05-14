Jail for Peterborough man who lured saleswoman into his home, tied her up and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint
A man who lured a saleswoman to his house, tied her up and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint has been jailed for seven years.
Trevor Wiles, 60, booked an appointment with the victim, a woman in her 30s, on 19 August last year.
She arrived at his bungalow in Ellwood Avenue, Stanground, Peterborough, and immediately faced inappropriate questions, including whether she wanted to move in with him.
Wiles led the victim to his bedroom where she noticed restraints on his bed and immediate texted her manager to express her concerns.
She looked up from her phone to see Wiles holding a knife. He demanded she get on his bed as he pointed the knife at her chest.
Fearing for her life, the victim lay on the bed and Wiles proceeded to tie her hands and feet with the restraints before sexually assaulting her.
The victim’s manager called and she was able to answer and call for help. She convinced Wiles to release her and then escaped to her car before calling police.
Officers arrived and arrested Wiles. He refused to answer questions but later admitted charges of false imprisonment and sexual assault by penetration.
He was jailed yesterday (13 May) at Peterborough Crown Court and handed an indefinite restraining order – preventing him from contacting the victim.
Detective Sergeant Liam Sweeney said: “The survivor in this case suffered an horrific ordeal and I’m thankful she was able to escape when she did.
“I would like to applaud her bravery, not only during the assault but also in having the courage to report the incident to police. I hope her strength inspires other survivors to come forward and report offences so we can bring those responsible to justice.”