Jail for Peterborough man found with sawn off shotgun, heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his home

Aristides Perreira, 20, was arrested on 22 February this year after a drugs warrant was carried out at his house in Ellindon, Bretton.

Officers forced entry to the house where they discovered a sawn-off shotgun concealed within a holdall inside a wardrobe.

A package containing heroin and crack cocaine was found inside a shoe box in Perreira’s bedroom, along with more stored within a locked safe.

Aristides Perreira and the shotgun

Perreira was arrested and later charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (21 May) after pleading guilty to the offences and was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

DC Robin Gray, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing mixed with weapons can be a lethal combination therefore I’d urge anyone with concerns or information to get in touch with us to help us in our battle against this type of crime.”