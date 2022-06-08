Jail for Peterborough man found with missing vulnerable teenage girls in his flat

A man who was found by police with two vulnerable teenage girls has been jailed.

Rashid Harif, (24), was under a slavery and trafficking order when the missing girls, aged 14 and 15, were discovered in his flat.

The order specifically prohibited Harif from contacting and being in the presence of any child under 18, unless unavoidable as part of reasonable daily life.

Harif has been jailed for 10 months

Officers tracked the girls’ phones to Harif’s address after they were reported missing.

Harif, of Dover Road, Walton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to committing an act prohibited by trafficking or slavery and breaching his order. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (6 June).