A man who was caught growing cannabis at his central Peterborough home has been jailed.

Fatis Seferi, 32, was arrested at his home in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, on 23 February after police discovered a cannabis factory worth about £200,000.

Seferi was charged with being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply, as well as producing cannabis, which he admitted in court.

Court News

On Friday, he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was jailed for nine months.

Detective Constable Jenny Blunt, who investigated, said: “We know drugs cause a great deal of concern to our communities, therefore I would urge people to continue to report information to us so we can take action.”