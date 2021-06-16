Jail for Peterborough man caught carrying knife in city centre

John Lamb, 24, of Wake Road, Peterborough, was out drinking late on Saturday, 27 March, when he was searched by officers on Bridge Street.

It followed reports of an assault in the area and officers found Lamb was carrying a Stanley knife.

Lamb pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public and was sentenced to eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (15 June).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news