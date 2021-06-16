Jail for Peterborough man caught carrying knife in city centre
A man caught carrying a knife in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.
John Lamb, 24, of Wake Road, Peterborough, was out drinking late on Saturday, 27 March, when he was searched by officers on Bridge Street.
It followed reports of an assault in the area and officers found Lamb was carrying a Stanley knife.
Lamb pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public and was sentenced to eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (15 June).
DC Melanie Mathieson said: “This case demonstrates how important search powers are. Carrying a knife is completely unacceptable and actually puts you at more risk of being seriously harmed. When a knife is involved arguments can escalate and easily result in someone being killed.”