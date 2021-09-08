Jail for Peterborough man bit police officer - and assaulted three others

Police received an emergency call to Eastfield Grove on 29 August after 20-year-old Charlie Spurrier was reported to have lashed out and was causing damage to the building.

Spurrier was restrained in order to protect himself and others from injury, and transported to hospital due to his erratic behaviour and suspicion he had consumed spice, a new psychoactive substance (NPS).

Upon arrival at Peterborough City Hospital, Spurrier spat at two police officers and later headbutted, scratched and bit one of them.

He admitted assaulting four police officers

Spurrier began shouting racist remarks in the presence of hospital staff and other patients and later spat at a third police officer.

Upon he release from hospital, Spurrier was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station after having been arrested for multiple assaults on officers and a racially aggravated public order offence. He again lashed out, headbutting a police officer in the abdomen.

He was later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and two public order offences, namely using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, one of which was racially aggravated.

Spurrier, of Eastfield Grove, Eastfield, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 30 August where he admitted all offences and was jailed for a total of 26 weeks.

Superintendent Kate Anderson, Area Commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said: “As police officers, each day we come into work we are faced with the unknown and can often be confronted with difficult and dangerous situations, however no one should be subjected to assaults such as these for simply doing their job.