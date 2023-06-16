Jail for Peterborough bike thief caught on CCTV going through rough sleeper’s belongings

A Peterborough bike thief who was caught on CCTV going through a rough sleeper’s belongings has been jailed.

Amor Hussain, 42, was spotted removing a lock from a bike and riding off at Sainsbury’s, in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, on 18 February this year.

He was also seen cutting through a bike lock at the same location on 6 March before stealing the bike and riding off.

Amor Hussain

Then on 28 March he was seen on CCTV in Westgate, Peterborough, rummaging through a rough sleeper’s sleeping bag. CCTV operators monitored him to Cromwell Road where he was arrested and found to have class A drugs and a Stanley knife.

These offences put him in breach of two conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which states he cannot touch a bike or be in possession of any bike, other than his own, and also not to enter Peterborough city centre.

On Tuesday (13 June) at Huntingdon Law Courts, Hussain, of Bushfield Court, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a pedal cycle, two counts of going equipped to steal, two counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of possession of class A drugs.

PC Conan Fox said: “Hussain caused misery by stealing two bikes and then rummaging through a rough sleeper’s belongings, all of which saw him break his CBO.