A man who stole razors worth hundreds of pounds from a Peterborough supermarket has been jailed.

Vladimaras Morozovas, 38, went to Tesco Extra, in Hampton, on 1 August with another man. The pair filled a trolley with multiple high value razors and other shaving products worth £783, before leaving the shop without paying. Morozovas returned to the shop at about 7.45pm on 6 August. He put various items of make-up in a rucksack and left without paying for them. He was identified via CCTV and arrested. On Monday 11 August at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Morozovas, of Palmerston Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and was jailed for 34 weeks. PC Luke Cooke said: “Morozovas clearly believed he could continue offending without consequences. I’m glad he was identified and held accountable through the courts. “We understand how frustrating and disruptive these crimes are for shop workers and business owners. “We’re committed to working closely with retailers to tackle shoplifting and ensure those responsible face justice.”