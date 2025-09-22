Jail for man who stole energy drinks and crisps from Cambridgeshire Londis - using WHEELIE BIN to get away with the loot

A man burgled a Wisbech shop in the middle of the night and used a wheelie bin to get away with a haul of energy drinks.

Thomas Storey, 34, broke into the storeroom of Londis, in Norwich Road, at 12.44am on 24 May.

He took cans of energy drink worth more than £300 and half a dozen multi-packs of crisps.

Half an hour later, Storey was arrested by officers pushing the wheelie bin in Hill Street.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

He admitted the break in and was charged with burglary and criminal damage.

Whilst on court bail, officers on patrol spotted Storey and another man acting suspiciously inside a building in Post Office Lane at about 12.20am on 19 August.

He ran away but was caught shortly afterwards, with suspected stolen clothes, silicone and door hinges found in a bag he was carrying.

The court also heard how Storey stole various items including tools, razor blades, clothing, joints of meat and alcohol from multiple shops in Wisbech from 17 June to 25 July.

Storey, of no known address, admitted two counts of burglary, criminal damage, seven counts of theft from a shop and one of attempted theft from a shop.

He was jailed for 16 weeks at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

PC Stefan Almariei said: “Storey persistently offended, despite being on court bail, clearly with little thought for the consequences of his actions.

“I’m pleased he has now been dealt with for these offences and jailed.”